EUR/USD held onto long-term support last week from back to 2015 Outlook is neutral at worst, tentatively bullish as long as last week’s low holds For the intermediate-term fundamental and technical outlook on EUR/USD, check out the DailyFX Forecast.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Report – Euro May Have Puit In a Low (For Now)
EUR/USD held onto long-term support last week from back to 2015 Outlook is neutral at worst, tentatively bullish as long as last week’s low holds For the intermediate-term fundamental and technical outlook on EUR/USD, check out the DailyFX Forecast.