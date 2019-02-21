In opinion of analysts at Danske Bank, Fed’s soft signals from both the need for the balance-sheet run-off to be revisited and questioning of the need for more hikes have kept USD on the defensive. “W…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: What will it take to get out of the recent 1.12-1.16 range? – Danske Bank - February 21, 2019
- EUR/USD little changed despite progress on trade - February 21, 2019
- EUR/USD struggles for direction near 1.1340 - February 21, 2019