“Market expectations for ECB hikes have been pared marginally but 2Y EZ-US spreads are widening again, providing the drive for a lower EUR (yield gap wider at – 172 bps, the widest since late Mar) and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Wider spreads pressure the Euro – Scotiabank - May 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts as risk sentiment deteriorates - May 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downward bias could extend to 1.0516 - May 31, 2023