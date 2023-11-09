EUR/USD is back below 1.0700, under renewed selling pressure in the European trading on Thursday. The pair is failing to find any inspiration, despite a calm market mood, Attention turns toward speeches from ECB President Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell.
