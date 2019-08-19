EUR/USD is on the defensive, having closed at 1.1089 on Friday, the weakest weekly close since May 2017. The daily chart shows the pair repeatedly faced rejection above 1.1230. GBP/USD rises after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Focus remains on German bond yields - August 19, 2019
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 1.1093 Should Set the Tone Today - August 19, 2019
- EUR/USD: Will Euro hold at 1.10700 or continue south? - August 18, 2019