The Technical Confluences Detector shows that EUR/USD is threatening powerful resistance at 1.2130, which is the convergence of the SMA100 one-hour, SMA5 one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week. If the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Will it sustain the bounce above 1.2100? Key levels to watch – Confluence Detector
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that EUR/USD is threatening powerful resistance at 1.2130, which is the convergence of the SMA100 one-hour, SMA5 one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week. If the …