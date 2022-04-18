The weakest was the Japanese yen, where… GBP/USD: Breakout Opportunity By Scott Barkley – Apr 18, 2022 BullishGBP/USD at 1.3042 is showing first signs of an upward breakout. IF the pair can break …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Will Likely Try To Rally Today - April 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to reclaim 1.0830 for extended recovery - April 18, 2022
- Finance Ministry Attracts UAH 41.3 Billion, USD 172 Million, EUR 7 Million From Bonds Placement In 3M - April 18, 2022