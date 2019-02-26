EUR/USD is extending the consolidative theme in the upper end of the current range around 1.1350 amidst thin trade conditions and scarce volatility. EUR/USD now looks to Powell Further upside in spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD within a tight range near 1.1350, focus on Powell - February 26, 2019
- EUR/USD: Inching higher in its range – Commerzbank - February 26, 2019
- Theresa May and FED Chair Powell Keep the GBP and USD in Focus - February 26, 2019