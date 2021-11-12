US data, inflation expectations and China headlines will be important for fresh impulse. EUR/USD treads water around 1.1440, after refreshing multi-day low to 1.1436 ahead of Friday’s European session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD wobbles at 16-month low ahead of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment - November 12, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD teases bullish pennant near $1,860, US data eyed - November 12, 2021
- EUR/USD: To remain range-bound over the coming year – Goldman Sachs - November 11, 2021