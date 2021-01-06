EUR/USD’s grind higher lacking momentum in the 1.23 area, capped by 1.2350

EUR/USD bulls holding above critical supporting confluence following a fresh cycle high. US dollar is overstretched to the downside on the monthly chart. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.2300 on the …
