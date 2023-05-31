EUR continues to struggle against USD. This week two sets of data important for monetary policy are on the agenda in the shape of the Eurozone inflation data tomorrow and the labour market report from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR will probably continue to struggle to stand its ground against USD – Commerzbank - May 31, 2023
- Pound To Euro Rate Today: GBP Nears 1.16 Vs EUR As Economic Sentiment Tumbles - May 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish impulsive eyes 1.0530, German inflation and Fed’s Beige Book - May 31, 2023