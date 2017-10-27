Fundamental analysis and market themes. Futures speculators have pushed their Euro and Dollar positioning to extreme levels. See how retail FX traders are positioning for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY with short-term preference on the DailyFX Sentiment page.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Trade Potential a Compliment to EUR/USD - October 27, 2017
- Dollar Ends the Week Strong, Here’s Why EUR/USD Could Extend its Losses - October 27, 2017
- US Dollar at 3 Month High After Dovish ECB Awaits Fed and Jobs Report - October 27, 2017