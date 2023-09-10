The British Pound (GBP) faced heightened pressure against the Euro (EUR) and US Dollar (USD) following a recent European market opening, influenced by a dip in Bank of England rate expectations and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro And Pound Sterling Rates Continue To Face Pressure Vs The US Dollar - September 10, 2023
- Euro Forecast: ECB to Save EUR/USD Slide? EUR/GBP in Neutral Zone - September 9, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Rate 5-Year Outlook: “Significantly Weaker USD Possible” Say Berenberg - September 9, 2023