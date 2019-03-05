EUR/USD, which had been holding above 1.13 finally broke through this support level to fall to its weakest level in 2 weeks. This was despite an upward revision to EZ PMIs and the rebound in consumer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Look for 1.10-1.08 as eurozone recession risks intensify – ANZ - March 5, 2019
- EURO Breaks 1.13, USD/CAD Eyes 1.34 – What to Expect from Bank of Canada - March 5, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: next bearish target at 1.1215, 2018 low - March 5, 2019