The Euro rally has been maintained today after the US Dollar was pummelled on bets that the Federal Reserve may not need to be so hawkish. Will the trend continue for EUR/USD?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD? - January 13, 2023
- US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY - January 13, 2023
- Swiss Franc Tanks Against Euro and the US Dollar. Where to for EUR/CHF and USD/CHF? - January 13, 2023