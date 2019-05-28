Euro dips on Italy debt worries and trade tensions

Sterling still stuck below $1.27 on Brexit worries. The euro dipped on Tuesday as investors nervous about trade tensions bought into the safe-haven dollar and fretted that political risks in Europe …
