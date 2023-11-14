The Euro has again been broadly resilient in global markets with the Euro to Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate finding support below 1.0660 and testing 1.0700 on Monday before settling around 1.0680.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro-Dollar Resilient As Currency Markets Faces Another Big Week Of US Fundamentals - November 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: Near-term outlook now shifted to neutral – UOB - November 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Holds below the 1.0700 mark ahead of the Eurozone GDP, US CPI data - November 14, 2023