The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate tumbled to a new 2021 low last week before finding its footing on an important Fibonacci retracement level from which it could attempt a recovery over the coming days, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadying Above 1.1757 as Depreciation Flows through EUR/GBP
The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate tumbled to a new 2021 low last week before finding its footing on an important Fibonacci retracement level from which it could attempt a recovery over the coming days, …