A busy 24 hours ahead with the latest FOMC rate decision this evening while the ECB announces its updated policy decision tomorrow. Both have accompanying press conferences that need to be followed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: High levels are not a sign of Euro strength – Commerzbank - December 14, 2022
- Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – Braced For a Fed and ECB Double-Header - December 14, 2022
- EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.0600 amid softer USD, focus remains on FOMC decision - December 14, 2022