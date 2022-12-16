The European Central Bank sent a strong hawkish signal to markets yesterday, propelling the single currency higher across the board.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – ECB’s Hawkish Shift Boosts the Euro - December 16, 2022
- EUR/USD: Unlikely to see a short-term top is in place while above 1.0600/10 – ING - December 16, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls look to take control following Thursday’s action - December 16, 2022