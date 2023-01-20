ECB President Christine Lagarde recently said that the financial markets are underpricing future interest rate hikes, but are the markets listening?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD is traded at around $1.0836, waiting for Lagarde’s hints on EUR direction - January 20, 2023
- Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – The Bullish Trend Remains in Place as the ECB Talks Tough - January 20, 2023
- Credit Suisse: The Limits To Euro Gains, EUR/USD Rate Set To Be Capped Around 1.0950 - January 20, 2023