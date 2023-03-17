or at least until the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Traders should keep an eye on overall risk sentiment, Euro Area banks and German bond yields for any directional EUR/USD clues. Retail trader data show …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Hawkish ECB Hikes Rates, Bank Stocks Highlight Risk - March 17, 2023
- EUR/USD remains bid above 1.0600, albeit down from daily highs - March 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediately to the upside comes 1.0760 - March 17, 2023