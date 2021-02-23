The Euro does not have a compelling narrative driving its price action at present time, and as a result it has ceded the role of lead player to other major currencies’ themes. For EUR/JPY, it has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low - February 23, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Stays Under Pressure - February 23, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Runs Into Trouble at Familiar Level - February 23, 2021