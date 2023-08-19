The euro has taken a back seat amid scarce high importance data. In the coming week EU PMI data will help inform eurozone prospects after slightly better Q2 growth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD at the Mercy of the Dollar, EUR/JPY Pulls Back - August 19, 2023
- EUR/JPY set to post a weekly decline after Japanese inflation data - August 18, 2023
- EUR/USD: Risk of moving back to 1.06 on a 6-month view – Rabobank - August 18, 2023