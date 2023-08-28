EURO Bulls look poised to make a move on this low liquidity Monday with the UK on a bank holiday. A fresh bout of stimulus from China helps sentiment and the Euro advances in early trade.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could remain directionless ahead of key data releases - August 28, 2023
- EURO Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Eye Reprieve Following Testing Week - August 28, 2023
- EUR/USD could move towards 1,0635 - August 28, 2023