Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Fall Further in Week Ahead, 1.14 Likely

The drop in EUR/USD last Wednesday was significant, taking the pair below 1.15 to its lowest level since July 21 last year. That has opened the way for further losses, to 1.14 and beyond.
