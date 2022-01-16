The Euro took the offensive against the US Dollar last week, but the road ahead for EUR/USD remains tough due to ECB and Fed monetary policy divergences.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on the Offensive, but Road Ahead Remains Tough - January 15, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Two wrong data reactions make a right for EUR/USD bears - January 15, 2022
- Euro Technical Analysis: Next Leg Lower Beginning? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD - January 14, 2022