Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak if 1.16 Support Breaks

A steep fall in EUR/USD is on the cards if strong support at 1.16 breaks after last week’s strong hint by the ECB that it’s planning still more stimulus for the Eurozone economy in December.
