The outlook for the EUR/USD pair has worsened after its failure to move back to the high just above 1.20 touched on September 1 despite the ECB’s decision earlier this month not to talk down the Euro.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Turns More Bearish After Failure at 1.20 - September 19, 2020
- NZD/USD Likely To Move Higher, Yet Sustained Upside Will Require More From New Zealand - September 19, 2020
- EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1850 - September 19, 2020