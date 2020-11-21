Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Worsens After EU Recovery Fund Vetoed

With the markets focused on coronavirus vaccines, it was easy to miss news last week that Poland and Hungary have blocked the EU’s recovery fund; another potential negative for the Euro.
