The Euro, along with a range of other majors, is looking fairly helpless in the face of a rampant US dollar with parity – EUR/USD 1.000 – unlikely to hold the latest sell-off.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Forecast – EUR/USD Plunging Into Parity as US Dollar Bulls Run Amok - August 20, 2022
- Exchange Rate Forecast: US Dollar For 100 Hryvnias By Year End - August 20, 2022
- EUR/USD grinds lower on a firm US dollar, risk-off impulse - August 19, 2022