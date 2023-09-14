EUR/USD takes out the June low (1.0662) even as the European Central Bank (ECB) unexpectedly delivers a 25bp rate hike, and recent price action warns of a further decline in the exchange rate as it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains vulnerable after ECB dovish rate hike - September 14, 2023
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Post-ECB Selloff Puts May Low in Focus - September 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook Turns Bearish After ECB’s Dovish Hike - September 14, 2023