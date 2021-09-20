While the meetings of central bankers in the US, Japan and the UK will be front, left and center of traders’ minds this coming week, it would be wise not to ignore next Sunday’s German Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD extends the bearishness and threatens 1.1700 - September 20, 2021
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price May Head Lower Ahead of German Election - September 20, 2021
- EUR/USD set to challenge the 1.1665 August low – SocGen - September 20, 2021