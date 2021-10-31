Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally More Likely After Traders Ignore Dovish Lagarde

The reaction in the FX markets to last Thursday’s comments by the ECB President was odd: she was dovish, yet the Euro climbed. That suggests more near-term upside for the currency.
