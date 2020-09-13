Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Set Fair to Reach Highest Levels Since Spring 2018

If ECB President Christine Lagarde was hoping to curb the strength of EUR/USD last week, she failed. Instead, the pair is now well placed to reach new two-year highs above 1.20.
