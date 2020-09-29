As the DXY Index has clawed back gains in recent weeks, EUR/USD rates have slid back. Their fates remain intertwined.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Economic Data Puts the EUR and Dollar in Focus, as Brexit Talks Resume - September 28, 2020
- Euro Forecast: Failed Breakouts or False Breakdowns? Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD - September 28, 2020
- EUR/USD: Still bullish but strong correction required towards downside 1.1560$ support - September 28, 2020