EZ economic data unable to deter USD backing. All eyes on the Fed tomorrow with emphasis in post-announcement conference. Can current USD strength last against the EUR? The euro received several key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Forecast: USD Controlling EUR/USD Price Action Dismissive of Positive EZ Data - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Investors run for safety ahead of first-tier events - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers take action as Euro drops below key support area - January 31, 2023