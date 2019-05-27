TOKYO (Reuters) – The euro held firm in early Monday trade after pro-European … Buying interest from Japanese investors is strong when the dollar dips near 109 yen, said Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Euro holds firm after EU vote shows pro-Europe parties cling to majority
TOKYO (Reuters) – The euro held firm in early Monday trade after pro-European … Buying interest from Japanese investors is strong when the dollar dips near 109 yen, said Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief …