Recent price action in the pair signals that risks are looking more balanced with the Euro struggling for a further upside with multiple failures in the 1.2165-75 region. That said, dips below 1.21 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Latest: EUR/USD Risks Balanced, EUR/JPY Challenges Key Trendline - December 8, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB could trigger a bigger EUR/USD rise - December 8, 2020
- EUR/USD: The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.2075 - December 8, 2020