Sentiment in the German economy ‘has brightened’ according to the latest Ifo report and this may give ECB a bit more ammunition as they continue to push for multiple rate hikes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers - January 25, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls refuse to give up - January 25, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-HMA amid bearish RSI divergence - January 25, 2023