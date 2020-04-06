Euro Latest: Eurozone Sentiment Crashes to All-Time Low, EUR/USD Unfazed

Recap: The latest Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence survey showed that the index crashed to an all-time low of -42.9, dropping below expectations of -37.5 as the Eurozone faces a sharp recession …
