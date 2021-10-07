Euro May Rebound Against US Dollar Before Downtrend Resumes

The Euro has dropped to the lowest level since late July 2020 against the US Dollar, tellingly issuing a daily close under September’s swing bottom. That seems to argue for bearish acceleration, …
