That open door for Euro strength? Yeah, that hasn’t worked out well so far. EUR/USD is now down on the day, but there is a shred of hope as price is currently trying to settle support around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Can Euro regather bullish momentum on Fed announcements? - December 14, 2022
- Euro Price Action Analysis Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY - December 14, 2022
- EUR/USD to drop to sub-1.05 levels fuelled by a Fed rate protest – ING - December 14, 2022