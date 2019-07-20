(MENAFN – DailyFX) Euro Price Chart: EUR/USD Holding Multi-year Trend Support EUR/USDtesting critical multi-year slope support – bears vulnerable above 1.1186 Check out our 2019 projections in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Price Chart: EUR/USD Holding Multi-year Trend Support - July 20, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week near monthly lows near the 1.1220 level - July 19, 2019
- The US dollar bounces as we await more data releases - July 19, 2019