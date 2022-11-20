The current situation within the eurozone has not changed much with geopolitical tensions remaining giving rise to the energy threats that seem to ebb and flow periodically. That’s being said, from an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Price Forecast: ECB Ponders QT vs Rate Hikes, EUR/USD Unmoved - November 19, 2022
- EUR/USD Bounces Off Key Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA - November 18, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD consolidates rally driven by Fed pivot hopes - November 18, 2022