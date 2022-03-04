Euro Price Latest – EUR/USD Slumps to 1.1000, EUR/GBP Hits a Near Six-Year Low

The euro is under constant pressure and is now testing 1.1000 against a robust US dollar. Geopolitical fears, dollar strength, and diverging monetary policies all weigh against the single currency.
