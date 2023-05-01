EUR/USD continues to hang around the 1.1000 level and at this point we can say that this was something that remained for the back-half of April trade. Last week saw buyers attempt to take control …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/TRY forms rising wedge ahead of ECB, Turkey election - May 4, 2023
- EUR/USD to head lower towards 1.06 in six months – Danske Bank - May 4, 2023
- EUR/USD: Any setback should remain limited – Commerzbank - May 4, 2023