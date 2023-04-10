EUR/USD is pulling back to start the week and from the daily chart, the big question is whether bulls have given back control after a failed run at the 1.1000 level last week. Coming into the Q2 open, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro price outlook: EUR/USD pulls back from resistance, U.S. CPI on deck - April 10, 2023
- Euro Q2 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Presents Attractive Price Action for Now - April 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears taking the lead near-term - April 10, 2023