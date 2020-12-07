The ambiguity around Brexit may be giving traders a reason to pause in their enthusiasm in the recent Euro breakout. True, EUR/GBP rates have started the week higher. But it’s notable that the Swiss …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro Rally Pauses as Brexit Lingers – Outlook Remains Bullish for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates - December 7, 2020
- Oil Shrugs Off OPEC, USD Hardens Fall - December 7, 2020
- EUR/USD advances to session tops near 1.2160 - December 7, 2020