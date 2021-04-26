Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs

The Euro looks poised to extend recent gains against its major counterparts in the weeks ahead, as bullish technical setups point to further upside. Key levels for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY rates.
